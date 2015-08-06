    

Parties

See More
Read More
Luminaire LA hosts Opening Party with Ryan Heffington
Read More
32nd Annual AFI FEST
Read More
Hammer Museum 16th Annual Gala in the Garden

People

See More

Food & Drink

See More

Home & Real Estate

See More

Style & Beauty

See More
Culture
Read More
Lifestyle
Read More
Watches & Jewelry
Read More
Magazine
Read More
Video
Read More
GreenGale Network
Read More
Media Kit
Read More

Search Our Site
Share

Montage Los Cabos Grand Opening

| November 28, 2018 | Parties

Montage Hotels & Resorts celebrated the official grand opening of its first international resort, Montage Los Cabos, a 39-acre seaside resort set on one of Baja California Sur’s best beaches in Los Cabos, Mexico. Montage CEO Alan J. Fuerstman was joined by Rachel Zoe, Alessandra Ambrioso, Jamie Chung, Bryan Greenberg, and many more. The exclusive weekend kicked off Friday with a beachside dinner featuring authentic Mexican entertainers followed by an after party with DJ’s Zen Freeman and Paul Oakenfold. On Saturday, guests were invited to take in the splendor of Los Cabos with excursions such as a whale shark encounter, surfing lessons at Cerritos, a day cruise to Pelican Island, and cooking classes by Montage Chefs. In the evening, guests experienced a culinary journey throughout the resort with Mexican fare, followed by a live performance by O.A.R. and surprise guests Stephen Kellogg and Nate Ruess.

Tags: Montage los cabos Montage hotels & resorts

Alex Farrar

Popular Posts

Read the digital edition from Modern Luxury

View Digital Edition

 

 

Click here to read  
the Digital Editions

OR SUBSCRIBE TO THE PRINT EDITION:

SUBSCRIBE