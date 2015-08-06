Montage Los Cabos Grand Opening

November 28, 2018

Montage Hotels & Resorts celebrated the official grand opening of its first international resort, Montage Los Cabos, a 39-acre seaside resort set on one of Baja California Sur’s best beaches in Los Cabos, Mexico. Montage CEO Alan J. Fuerstman was joined by Rachel Zoe, Alessandra Ambrioso, Jamie Chung, Bryan Greenberg, and many more. The exclusive weekend kicked off Friday with a beachside dinner featuring authentic Mexican entertainers followed by an after party with DJ’s Zen Freeman and Paul Oakenfold. On Saturday, guests were invited to take in the splendor of Los Cabos with excursions such as a whale shark encounter, surfing lessons at Cerritos, a day cruise to Pelican Island, and cooking classes by Montage Chefs. In the evening, guests experienced a culinary journey throughout the resort with Mexican fare, followed by a live performance by O.A.R. and surprise guests Stephen Kellogg and Nate Ruess.