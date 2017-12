Molly R. Stern x Sarah Chloe Jewelry Launch Dinner

| December 6, 2017 | Parties

Celebrity make-up artist, Molly R. Stern, celebrated the launch of her jewelry collaboration with Sarah Chloe Jewelry at an intimate dinner at LUCQUES in West Hollywood on Monday, December 4. Mother-daughter duo Reese Witherspoon and Ava Phillippe hosted the dinner for Stern, alongside Lily Collins and Maya Rudolph, who attended in support of the hand-scripted jewelry that reflects Stern's message of self-love, inspired by her #LOVEyourself mantra. Notable guests included Sarah Chloe founder, Zahava Ryzman, designers and stylists Emily Current, Meritt Elliott, and Simone LeBlanc, and celeb stylists Petra Flannery, Elizabeth Stewart, and Estee Stanley.