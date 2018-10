Michelin Star VIP Dinner at LECLAIREUR LA for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

| October 24, 2018 | Parties

In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the French Art & Design Gallery LECLAIREUR Los Angeles is unveiling Transcendence by artist and photographer Giuliano Bekor. Sales of these art pieces will benefit The Foundation for Living Beauty and their mission to educate, uplift and empower women along their cancer journeys. A private dinner took place on Saturday, October 20th where Transcendence was exhibited to a select group of VIP art collectors, celebrity supporters and social influencers. Michelin Starred-Chef Cristina Bowerman was flown in to curate a special dinner menu that transcended guests to Rome for the night.