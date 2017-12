Michael Kors Celebrates New Mens' Stores with Victor Cruz

December 14, 2017

On Thursday, December 12, 2017, Michael Kors and Sports Illustrated teamed up to celebrate the launch of two new Michael Kors Mens stores in Los Angeles. To kick off the evening, football great Victor Cruz participated in a live Q&A with SI editor Jamie Lisanti at the brand’s new Century City store. Afterwards guests were invited to shop the latest men’s collection while enjoying Cruz’s favorite whiskey cocktail, served in a limited-edition Michael Kors engraved glass. DJ Bliss was on hand to DJ the event. Michael Kors is pleased to announce that its Century City and Beverly Center Mens’ stores are now open to the public.