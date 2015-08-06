Michael B. Jordan and Lupus L.A. Celebrate 2nd Annual MBJAM

Hundreds gathered for an afternoon of family fun at Dave & Busters Hollywood for the 2nd annual MBJAM, hosted by Michael B. Jordan and Lupus LA. Nearly 200 lupus patients and their families joined celebrities including Lena Waithe, Storm Reid, and Mario Lopez in celebrating those living & thriving with lupus. Michael B. Jordan and Jamie Foxx played a game of Pop-A-Shot, with each basket raising more funds, and the event raised over $250,000 to support those affected by lupus.