Mercedes-Benz USA Annual Awards Viewing Party 2018

| March 7, 2018 | Parties

On Sunday, March 4, 2018 Mercedes-Benz USA hosted their Annual Awards Viewing Party, welcoming high-profile talent and industry insiders to enjoy a live broadcast of the show at the Four Seasons Hotel in Beverly Hills. Guests such as Christoph Waltz, Anne Winters and Cody Simpson were welcomed by a Gold Wrapped Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon displayed at the hotel’s entrance. Inside the ballroom, David Alan Grier, Jamie Foxx and Jane Lynch enjoyed hors d'oeuvres, an open bar and a few laughs while viewing the Oscars telecast across multiple screens.