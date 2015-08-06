    

Meet Kate Hudson at Fabletics, Del Amo Mall

| September 18, 2017 | Calendar

Share

Kate Hudson invites you to celebrate the global launch of the Fashion Targets Breast Cancer Campaign with The Council of Fashion Designers of America and Fabletics on Tuesday, September 26th from 6PM to 8PM at the Fabletics, Del Amo Mall location. This marks the second year that iconic actress and co-founder of Fabletics is serving as the FTBC ambassador for the month of October 2017. As part of the partnership, Fabletics is launching a FTBC-branded capsule collection during Breast Cancer Awareness month, and proceeds of sales from the three looks will directly benefit FTBC global. Additionally 20% of net proceeds from the event will be donated to the FTBC. Meet Kate Hudson at Fabletics, Del Amo Mall, Tuesday, September 26th, 6:00PM – 8:00PM, Fabletics at Del Amo Mall – level 1 | 21712 Hawthorne Blvd, Torrance, CA 90503 *Customers who purchase $50+ from the Breast Cancer Awareness collection will get the opportunity to meet Kate Hudson at the event*

Categories: Calendar

