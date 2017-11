Maxfield and Valentino Celebrate VLTN Pop-Up

October 26, 2017 | Parties

On Thursday, October 26, 2017, Maxfield celebrated the opening of VLTN, an exclusive pop-up showcasing a capsule from Valentino’s Resort 2018 Collection. The pop-up, which features clothing and accessories from the collection and limited edition sport pieces, will live at Maxfield through November 3, as part of Valentino’s series of active spaces in Tokyo, Hong Kong, Milan and other major cities. Guests included Daria Stroukous, Scott Studenberg, and Joey Malouf, with music by DJ Balthazar Getty.