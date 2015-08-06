Marjorie Goodson sponsors the Nolcha Show at New York Fashion Week

March 4, 2019

Beverly Hills resident, artist, dancer, and philanthropist, Marjorie Goodson, was a sponsor of the NOLCHA SHOWS during New York Fashion Week on Feb. 10. NOLCHA is a venue for independent fashion designers to showcase their collections to a global audience of press, retailers, stylists and industry influencers. Designers included ACID NYC, Amnesia, Bennov, Hathairat, Supin, Unwonted, and Videmus Omnia. Goodson also played host at an invitation-only dinner on Feb. 12 at the trendy French bistro, Bagatelle, to celebrate the success of her first book, MG, while giving guests a sneak preview of her upcoming coffee table book, MG.2. She is the daughter of the late Mark Goodson creator and producer of the most popular TV game shows of the 20th century including, Family Feud, The Price is Right, and Match Game.