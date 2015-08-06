    

Parties

See More

People

See More

Food & Drink

See More

Home & Real Estate

See More

Style & Beauty

See More
Culture
Read More
Lifestyle
Read More
Watches & Jewelry
Read More
Magazine
Read More
Video
Read More
GreenGale Network
Read More
Media Kit
Read More

Search Our Site
Share

Marjorie Goodson sponsors the Nolcha Show at New York Fashion Week

| March 4, 2019 | Parties

Beverly Hills resident, artist, dancer, and philanthropist, Marjorie Goodson, was a sponsor of the NOLCHA SHOWS during New York Fashion Week on Feb. 10. NOLCHA is a venue for independent fashion designers to showcase their collections to a global audience of press, retailers, stylists and industry influencers. Designers included ACID NYC, Amnesia, Bennov, Hathairat, Supin, Unwonted, and Videmus Omnia. Goodson also played host at an invitation-only dinner on Feb. 12 at the trendy French bistro, Bagatelle, to celebrate the success of her first book, MG, while giving guests a sneak preview of her upcoming coffee table book, MG.2. She is the daughter of the late Mark Goodson creator and producer of the most popular TV game shows of the 20th century including, Family Feud, The Price is Right, and Match Game.

Tags: new york fashion week Marjorie Goodson NOLCHA SHOWS ACID NYC Amnesia Bennov Hathairat Supin Unwonted Videmus Omnia

Thomas Concordia/Getty Images for Marjorie Goodson

Popular Posts

Read the digital edition from Modern Luxury

View Digital Edition

 

 

Click here to read  
the Digital Editions

OR SUBSCRIBE TO THE PRINT EDITION:

SUBSCRIBE