    

Parties

See More
Read More

August 3, 2017

Maison St-Germain's LA Celebration Hosted By Lily Kwong
Read More

July 29, 2017

Land Rover and Zenith Preview Event at Westime
Read More

July 19, 2017

Emmys Fever Sweeps Los Angeles

People

See More
Read More

August 3, 2017

Laila Ali on Her Work with the Children's Hospital Los Angeles and Who She Thinks Will Win the Boxing Match Everyone is Talking About
Read More

July 29, 2017

Rob Corddry on Why The Bromance With His "Ballers" Co-Stars Runs Deep & Why He Enjoys Being Known As The Sidekick Guy
Read More

July 24, 2017

Actor Francois Arnaud Talks About The Premiere of "Midnight, Texas" and the Supernatural Power He Wish He Had

Food & Drink

See More
Read More

July 27, 2017

Celebrate National Hamburger Day with These Twists on the Classic
Read More

July 17, 2017

The Best Places to Find Avocado Toast in L.A.
Read More

July 3, 2017

Presented by Château D'Esclans: The Best Spots to #RoséAllDay in LA This Summer

Home & Real Estate

See More
Read More

July 27, 2017

Luxe LA Airbnbs with Incredible Swimming Holes
Read More

July 25, 2017

A Brentwood Patio Gets a New Life in a New Light
Read More

June 6, 2017

LA Homes Perfect for Summer Pool Parties

Style & Beauty

See More
Read More

August 4, 2017

Essential Sunnies Inspired by Your Summer Vacay
Read More

August 2, 2017

5 Red Lip Colors to Rock This Season
Read More

July 5, 2017

What to Wear to LA's Best Summer Art Exhibits
Culture
Read More
Lifestyle
Read More
Watches & Jewelry
Read More
Magazine
Read More
Video
Read More
GreenGale Network
Read More
Media Kit
Read More

Search Our Site
Share

Maison St-Germain's LA Celebration Hosted By Lily Kwong

| August 3, 2017 | Parties

On August 3, a star studded crowd celebrated the LA debut of Maison St-Germain with an exclusive event hosted by landscape artist and Creative Director Lily Kwong at the iconic Houdini Estate,. Guests including Olivia Culpo, Dita Von Teese, Eric Balfour, Natasha Bedingfield & Michelle Trachtenberg mingled throughout the property, enjoying performances by bespoke magicians and No)one Art House while sipping on specialty cocktail pairings by St-Germain Global Ambassador Camille Ralph Vidal.

Tags: la events parties galleries

Photography by Steve Lucero /BFA and Sansho Scott /BFA

Popular Posts

Read the digital edition from Modern Luxury

View Digital Edition

 

 

Click here to read  
the Digital Editions

OR SUBSCRIBE TO THE PRINT EDITION:

SUBSCRIBE