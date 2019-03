MERCEDES-BENZ USA OSCARS VIEWING PARTY AT FOUR SEASONS

| March 4, 2019 | Parties

Mercedes-Benz USA hosted their annual Oscars Viewing Party on Sunday, February 24 at the Four Seasons Hotel in Beverly Hills. Guests including Jamie Fox, Jon Hamm, Tracee Ellis-Ross, Anthony Anderson Estelle, Kelly Rowland, Kenya Barris, and Lamar Johnson enjoyed the live broadcast while mixing & mingling & toasting their colleagues.