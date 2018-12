Luminaire LA hosts Opening Party with Ryan Heffington

Renowned multi-brand design retailer Luminaire celebrated the opening of their new Los Angeles showroom in West Hollywod on November 29th. Founders Nasir and Nargis Kassamali were joined by Giulio Cappellini, Fabio, Martine and Armand Hadida, Mary Ta, Kelly Lamb, Aliona Kononova and more. As for entertainment, Ryan Heffington choreographed a dance performance that began subtly throughout the space and culminated into a full-on writhing ensemble below the iconic Luminaire staircase. Guests watched from the terrace and around the ground floor as they enjoyed treats from the James Beard-nominated chef Josef Centeno.