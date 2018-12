Love Leo Rescue's 1st Annual Cocktails for a Cause

| December 19, 2018 | Parties

On December 6, 2018, Hilary Duff, Whitney Cummings, Olivia Munn, Maria Menounos, Michelle Trachtenberg and more came together to raise money for Love Leo Rescue's 1st Annual Cocktails for a Cause at Rolling Greens Nursery in Los Angeles. Guests mingled while enjoying yummy hors d'oeuvres from Petrossian West Hollywood and drinks from CHERVONA Vodka and Miraval while they bid on luxury auction items. Celebrities also wore custom paw necklaces from Judi Powers.