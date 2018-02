Louis Vuitton Celebrates Jasper Johns: 'Something Resembling Truth' at The Broad

| February 8, 2018 | Parties

On Thursday, February 8, 2018, Louis Vuitton celebrated Jasper Johns: 'Something Resembling Truth,' a comprehensive survey of the iconic American artist's 60-year career, at The Broad. The exhibition, sponsored by Louis Vuitton, is the first major survey of Jasper Johns' work to be shown in Los Angeles and features 120 of the artist's most significant works. Guests including Miranda Kerr and Karlie Kloss, both in Louis Vuitton, David Hockney, Ed Ruscha, and more, explored the exhibition before it's opening on February 10th. The exhibition will be on display through May 13, 2018.