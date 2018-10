Louis Vuitton Celebrates Costa Mesa South Coast Plaza Opening

Louis Vuitton celebrated the redesign of their Costa Mesa South Coast Plaza store and first in-store atelier in the world. The event started with a cocktail at the store followed by a private dinner for approximately 175 people at The Resort At Pelican Hill in Newport Beach. The night continued at Pelican Hill with an after party with music provided by DJ Alex Merrell. Louis Vuitton’s Costa Mesa South Coast Plaza store underwent an expansion and redesign by Peter Marino, featuring the largest single level retail space in the Americas. The atelier is designed to elevate the client experience by showcasing Louis Vuitton’s in-house Savoir Faire. It allows clients full view of in-house artisans crafting and maintaining Louis Vuitton products by hand, a process that usually takes place behind closed doors. Artisans will be working in the atelier full time offering repair, maintenance, personalization services, and fragrance refilling and engraving. The atelier is located on the second floor above the main store.