Los Angeles Philharmonic Opening Night Concert & Gala

| September 30, 2017 | Parties

The Los Angeles Philharmonic and Music & Artistic Director Gustavo Dudamel opened the 2017/18 season with Opening Night Concert & Gala: Mozart - The Early Years at Walt Disney Concert Hall. Notable guests including Rosanna Arquette, Saffron Burrows, Don and Kelley Johnson, Jason Schwartzman, Paul Weitz, and Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti enjoyed the all-Mozart program, celebrating the early years of the prodigy's career. Proceeds from the Opening Night Concert & Gala: Mozart - The Early Years supported the Los Angeles Philharmonic's many music education programs, which serve more than 150,000 youths, families and teachers every year.

Tags: walt disney concert hall gustavo dudamel la philharmonic

Photography by Craig T. Mathew and Greg Grudt/Mathew Imaging

