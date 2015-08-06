Gustavo Dudamel and the LA Philharmonic
Gustavo Dudamel and the LA Philharmonic
A view of the Opening Night Concert
A view of the Opening Night Concert
Maria Valverde, Gustavo Dudamel, Jane Eisner, Amy Wakeland, and Mayor Eric Garcetti
Maria Valverde, Gustavo Dudamel, Jane Eisner, Amy Wakeland, and Mayor Eric Garcetti
Composer Eric Whitacre
Composer Eric Whitacre
Gala guests enjoyed additional musical entertainment over dinner
Gala guests enjoyed additional musical entertainment over dinner
Jason Schwartzman
Jason Schwartzman
Piano Soloists Yuja Wang and Jean-Yves Thibaudet
Piano Soloists Yuja Wang and Jean-Yves Thibaudet