Los Angeles Modern Auctions: The 25th Anniversary Auction

| September 6, 2017 | Calendar

Bringing together top modern art and design pieces from around the world, Los Angeles Modern Auctions (LAMA) welcomes seasoned collectors and new art lovers alike to join them in celebrating their 25th Anniversary. A curated auction on October 22, 2017 will commemorate the company’s landmark year, and will include many of the artists and designers for which LAMA is known. The 25th Anniversary Auction will feature a selection of fine art including California Modernists, the Cool School, and Light & Space artists, among others. Specifically, artists such as Ed Ruscha, David Hockney, Karl Benjamin, Sam Francis, and Nathan Oliveira will all highlight the October 2017 Modern Art & Design Auction. The LAMA showroom is open to all, with Auction Preview hours being held daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. September 26 – October 8. Auction attendees are welcome to enjoy the fun atmosphere accompanied by wine and food for a day of art and bidding. October 22 at the LAMA showroom at 12:00 p.m. 16145 Hart St., 323 - 904 – 1950; lamodern.com

Tags:
Categories: Calendar

