| February 14, 2019 | Parties

Los Angeles Confidential joined forces with Music Issue cover star and multi-platinum recording artist and producer G-Eazy and Casamigos Tequila to kick off Grammys weekend at sbe's West Hollywood hotspot Doheny Room. Guests including Grammy nominated super producer Boi 1da, sbe nightlife partners Nick Montealegre and Cameron Klippsten and other industry notables enjoyed cocktails and bites while DJ Politik kept the crowd dancing throughout the evening.

Tags: grammys sbe casamigos tequila g-eazy

Photography by Dylan Lujano and Devin Berko

