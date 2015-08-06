Los Angeles Confidential and NAACP present A BOY. A GIRL. A DREAM.

Los Angeles Confidential joined forces with the NAACP to host an exclusive screening of the film A BOY. A GIRL. A DREAM. for NAACP Image Awards voters at Raleigh Studios’ legendary Chaplin Theater. Guests including director Qasim Basir and co-writer Samantha Tanner enjoyed mixing and mingling pre-screening with delectable fall cocktails provided by Casa Noble Tequila before enjoying the film, which stars Omari Hardwick, Meagan Good and Jay Ellis.