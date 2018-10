Los Angeles Confidential Hosts Annual Emmys Celebration with Elisabeth Moss

| October 3, 2018 | Parties

On September 16, 2018, an exclusive guest list gathered for Los Angeles Confidential's Annual Emmys Celebration at the Kimpton La Peer West Hollywood, honoring Emmy nominee Elisabeth Moss. Moss was celebrated alongside fellow Emmy nominees and cast mates Ann Dowd and Kelly Jenrette. A guest list of entertainment tastemakers including Jeffrey Wright and Sibley Scoles enjoyed the candle lit Maker's Mark lounge with custom Maker's cocktails and handmaids in honor of Moss and The Handmaid's Tale. DJ Benjamin Walker provided the soundtrack as guests mixed and mingled during the picturesque Los Angeles sunset.