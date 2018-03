Leslie Zemeckis Hosts a Special Screening of "Mabel, Mabel, Tiger Trainer"

| March 8, 2018 | Parties

On Thursday, March 8, 2018, Laemmle Music Hall in Beverly Hills hosted a special screening of "Mabel, Mabel, Tiger Trainer," the death-defying tale of the world's first female tiger trainer, written, produced and directed by multi-award-winning documentarian Leslie Zemeckis. Leslie was accompanied by her husband, and the film's executive producer, Robert Zemeckis, along with producers Jacqueline Levine and Sheri Hellard, associate producer Donnalee Austin, Cinema Libre Studio CFO Beth Portello and COO Rich Castro. Others in attendance showing their support included Kelsey Grammer, Dee Dee and Paul Sorvino, Charles Fleischer and Sofia Milos. Worldwide rights for "Mabel" were acquired by Cinema Libre Studio in December 2017 and will be released domestically on DVD and streaming platforms (Amazon and Vimeo) beginning April 10th. For more information, visit mabeltigermovie.com.