    

Parties

See More
Read More

August 11, 2017

Guru Studio, FriendsWithYou, and Home Plate Entertainment Celebrated the Los Angeles Sneak Peak Screening Of "True and the Rainbow Kingdom"
Read More

August 3, 2017

Maison St-Germain's LA Celebration Hosted By Lily Kwong
Read More

July 29, 2017

Land Rover and Zenith Preview Event at Westime

People

See More
Read More

August 11, 2017

Cynthia Addai-Robinson Spills on Her Latest Hit TV Show 'Shooter'
Read More

August 3, 2017

Laila Ali on Her Work with the Children's Hospital Los Angeles & Who She Thinks Will Win the Boxing Match Everyone is Talking About
Read More

July 29, 2017

Rob Corddry on Why the Bromance with His 'Ballers' Co-Stars Runs Deep & Why He Enjoys Being Known as the Sidekick Guy

Food & Drink

See More
Read More

August 10, 2017

These LA Juice Bars Are Worth the Hype
Read More

August 5, 2017

The 6 Best Oyster Dishes to Try in LA
Read More

July 27, 2017

Celebrate National Hamburger Day with These Twists on the Classic

Home & Real Estate

See More
Read More

July 27, 2017

Luxe LA Airbnbs with Incredible Swimming Holes
Read More

July 25, 2017

A Brentwood Patio Gets a New Life in a New Light
Read More

June 6, 2017

LA Homes Perfect for Summer Pool Parties

Style & Beauty

See More
Read More

August 8, 2017

LA's Top Skin Care Experts Share Tips for Perfect Summer Skin
Read More

August 7, 2017

5 Classic LA Locations to Take Wedding Photos This Summer
Read More

August 4, 2017

Essential Sunnies Inspired by Your Summer Vacay
Culture
Read More
Lifestyle
Read More
Watches & Jewelry
Read More
Magazine
Read More
Video
Read More
GreenGale Network
Read More
Media Kit
Read More

Search Our Site

Le Refuge by Marc Ange at The Beverly Hills Hotel

| August 10, 2017 | Calendar

Share

Le Refuge, the renowned pink daybed designed by Parisian Artist and Designer Marc Ange, will be at The Beverly Hills Hotel in an exhibit curated by Art and Design gallery Leclaireur LA from August 9th to August 23th. Marc Ange first unveiled Le Refuge during Milan Design Week on April 2017, in collaboration with Wallpaper magazine and The Invisible Collection. The piece was and continues to be extensively featured on social media under the hashtags #lerefuge and #marcange, earning it the title of ‘Most Instagrammed Piece of Milan Design Week’ by worldwide media outlets. The exhibit is located in the citrus garden leading to the pool and is open to in-house guests and visitors from August 9 to August 23. Please refer to Concierge for additional details and directions. After the two-week exhibit at The Beverly Hills Hotel, Le Refuge will be placed within the Leclaireur gallery at 450 N Robertson Boulevard. The Beverly Hills Hotel, 9641 Sunset Blvd, Beverly Hills, CA 90210

Want more awesome content like this? Sign up and get our best articles delivered straight to your inbox, as well as other subscriber-only deals from our luxe partners!
 
 
Tags:
Categories: Calendar

All Calendar Culture Food & Drink Home & Real Estate Lifestyle Magazine Parties People Style & Beauty Video Watches & Jewelry


Read the digital edition from Modern Luxury

View Digital Edition

 

 

Click here to read  
the Digital Editions

OR SUBSCRIBE TO THE PRINT EDITION:

SUBSCRIBE