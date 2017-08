Land Rover and Zenith Preview Event at Westime

| July 29, 2017 | Parties

On July 27, Land Rover and Zenith hosted an exclusive preview at premium watch retailer Westime in celebration of the release of the new Range Rover Velar and its namesake Zenith Chronomaster El Primero Special Edition watch. Attendees, including Eric Singer of KISS and VIP Zenith, Westime and Land Rover customers, were some of the first to see the Range Rover Velar ahead of its arrival at U.S. retailers this September.