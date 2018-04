L'Eclaireur celebrates A Night At The Opera

| April 6, 2018 | Parties

On Thursday, April 5, L'Eclaireur celebrated a night of whimsical wonder with Fornasetti and host Natasha Baradaran for A Night At The Opera. Guests included Amie Satchu, Erica Pelosini, Gulla Jonsdottir and Juliette Longuet. Founder of L'Eclaireur Los Angeles, Meryl Hadida-Shabani, introduced opera singer, Summer Watson for a once-in-a-lifetime performance on the exclusive third floor. Light bites included Organic Grapes, Tomatoes On The Vine, Burrata, Parmesan and Provolone cheese with refreshments including Setteanime Prosecco.