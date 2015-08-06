    

LAC Celebrates 2017 Women of Influence with Neve Campbell

| June 12, 2017 | Parties

On June 9th, Los Angeles Confidential celebrated its late spring issue with its annual Women of Influence event at the newly opened Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills. Cover star Neve Campbell hosted the intimate high tea by iconic Chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten.Illumination Wines and Delta supported the event, with gifts and décor by Michael Aram, floral arrangements from Grand Eclair, and custom watercolor portraits of the honorees by artist Fahren Feingold and Beverly Hills Picture Framing. Beverly Hills BMW also sponsored the event, providing guests a look at the newest 750i.

Tags: events la events parties cover star waldorf astoria neve campbell

Photography by Reza Allahbakhshi and Emma McIntyre

