LA Yoga Classes to Take This Summer

By Jessica Estrada | June 7, 2017 | Lifestyle

Share

From poolside retreats to soundbath sessions, we've rounded up the best LA yoga classes to help you de-stress and tone your body this summer.

Exhale Santa Monica

exhale-yoga-classes.jpg

Get your vinyasa flow on every other Sunday this summer at Exhale Santa Monica’s Summer Sun Yoga class. Taking place on the ocean view terrace, the class is suited for yogis of all levels and will help you build strength and get toned all while taking in the beachy vibe and ocean breeze. 101 Wilshire Blvd., Santa Monica, 310-319-3193

The Springs

the-springs-yoga-classes.jpg

DTLA wellness hub The Springs offers a variety of different yoga classes with everything from the basics to power flow. One that’s definitely worth checking out this summer is their restorative and soundbath sessions every Thursday (7-8 p.m.), where yogis can chill out on the mat and let all of their stress melt away while enjoying a Tibetan bowl soundbath. 608 Mateo St., Los Angeles, 213-223-6226

Wanderlust West Hollywood

wanderlust-yoga-classes.jpg

There’s no shortage of yoga classes happening at Wanderlust West Hollywood this summer. Ones to definitely add to your summer bucket list include their recently expanded Kundalini lineup (includes traditional kriyas and fundalini for kids), SmartFLOW Yoga, which merges mindful movement with alignment, and Soul Revival: Slow Flow + Yin to recharge your mind, body, and spirit. 1357 N. Highland Ave., Los Angeles, 323-967-8855

Andaz West Hollywood

andaz-yoga-classes.jpg

Andaz West Hollywood is helping Angelenos get bikini-ready with their monthly yoga featuring a view class led by yogi and personal trainer Jake Ferree. Held on Sunday mornings (the next one is scheduled for June 25, 9:30-10:30 a.m.) in the hotel’s rooftop Panorama Ballroom, the one-hour long sessions will leave you feeling strong, recharged, and hydrated thanks to complimentary coconut water. Reserve your mat at JakeFerree.com. 8401 Sunset Blvd., West Hollywood, 323-656-1234

Shape Body Shop

sophie-jaffe-yoga-classes.jpg

Wellness Guru Sophie Jaffe

Work out with some of LA’s hottest trainers this June 17 at the Shape Body Shop event happening in DTLA at the Hudson Loft. Take a summer flow yoga class led by LA wellness guru and yogi Sophie Jaffe and then linger a little longer to shop for fitness gear, refuel with a healthy snack, and connect with like-minded fitness junkies. 1200 S. Hope St., Los Angeles, 213-894-9545

Ritz Carlton Spa, Los Angeles

ritz-carlton-yoga-classes.jpg

Poolside yoga retreat on a rooftop? It doesn’t get more LA than that. To celebrate Global Awareness Day, The Ritz Carlton, Los Angeles is hosting a luxurious wellness retreat out on their private rooftop on June 11 (9 a.m.-4 p.m.) that includes a yoga and meditation class, a 50-minute spa treatment, a healthy lunch courtesy of WP25 by Wolfgang Puck, and a Garden to Glamorous class where you’ll learn how to create herbal remedies. Spots can be reserved by contacting the spa. 900 W. Olympic Blvd., Los Angeles, 213-743-8800

Categories: Lifestyle

Photography by Elli Lauren (Wanderlust West Hollywood); Courtesy of Ritz Carlton Spa

