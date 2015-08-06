    

LA Opera ARIA Kickoff Party

| October 2, 2018 | Parties

ARIA, LA Opera’s group for young professionals, kicked off the 2018-2019 season with a vibrant evening at The Conga Room. Guests mixed and mingled over sumptuous tastings from Wolfgang Puck Catering; the lemongrass-roasted New York strip and chocolate cake with salted caramel “Push Pops” were big hits. The event was held in partnership with Wolfgang Puck Catering and The Conga Room, which is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year at L.A. LIVE. After the party, many guests stayed and danced the night away with The Conga Room’s lively Friday night crowd.

Tags: la opera conga room l.a. live wolfgang puck catering

Dylan Lujano

