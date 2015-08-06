LA Opera ARIA Kick Off Party

| September 7, 2017 | Calendar

ARIA is LA Opera's exclusive group for young professionals aged 21 to 40 with an interest in opera. An exciting mix of people—some very familiar with opera and others just getting their feet wet—ARIA is a great way to introduce yourself to the magnificent world of opera and make friends with fellow arts enthusiasts. Each ARIA subscription package gives access to intermission receptions on ARIA Nights, entry to exclusive after-parties at some of Downtown LA’s hottest establishments, happy hour networking events, and special discounts to additional LA Opera productions. Learn more at our ARIA kick-off next Tuesday at Le Petit Paris with complimentary wine and bites from 7pm-10pm. Located in the heart of Downtown LA, this trendy bistro offers an extensive dinner menu and craft cocktails that embrace the alluring characteristics of Paris. Limited space available. This party is currently open to current ARIA subscribers and those interested in joining ARIA, LA Opera's group for young professionals ages 21-40. Must be 21+ to attend. RSVP Required. For more information and to RSVP, visit here. Tuesday, September 12, 2017 at 7:00PM, 418 S. Spring Street, Los Angeles CA 90013.