LA Opera ARIA After-Party at Preux & Proper

| March 26, 2019 | Parties

LA Confidential hosted the LA Opera ARIA Young Professional Group at Preux & Proper for a post-opera soiree on March 16, 2019. After enjoying "The Clemency of Titus," opera-goers were treated to Preux & Proper's delectable southern fare and crisp Sipsmith cocktails. The night's vibe was buzzing with spring, with many guests enjoying Preux & Proper's stunning outdoor patio & breezy plantation windows.