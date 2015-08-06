LA Opera ARIA After Party - Candide

| February 6, 2018 | Parties

On February 3, Los Angeles Confidential served as the official Media Sponsor for LA Opera's ARIA After Party following the performance of the opera Candide starring Kelsey Grammer and Christine Ebersole. Cast members and ARIA guests gathered at OUE Skyspace to view the lights of the city from 70 floors up, including taking a ride on the Skyslide, an outdoor glass slide positioned nearly 1,000 feet above downtown Los Angeles. Attendees enjoyed delectable charcuterie and sparking moscatos courtesy of Enjoy European Quality and light bites provided by Crateful Los Angeles while mixing and mingling post-opera. ARIA, LA Opera's Young Professionals Organization, brings together both opera neophytes and experts to enjoy magnificent world of opera and make friends with fellow arts enthusiasts. To learn more, visit here: https://www.laopera.org/Community/Young-Professionals/