LA Opera ARIA After Party

| November 14, 2017 | Parties

On November 11, Los Angeles Confidential served as the official Media Sponsor for LA Opera's ARIA After Party. Following the performance of the legendary opera Nabucco starring Plácido Domingo, guests enjoyed light bites and cocktails courtesy of Carbonadi Vodka under the moonlight at Bonventure Brewing Company's outdoor gardens. ARIA, LA Opera's Young Professionals Organization, brings together both opera neophytes and experts to enjoy magnificent world of opera and make friends with fellow arts enthusiasts.