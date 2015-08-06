    

Parties

November 14, 2017

November 10, 2017

October 28, 2017

People

November 27, 2017

November 25, 2017

November 24, 2017

Food & Drink

November 21, 2017

October 19, 2017

October 17, 2017

Home & Real Estate

November 28, 2017

November 24, 2017

November 20, 2017

Style & Beauty

November 23, 2017

November 20, 2017

November 14, 2017

LA Opera ARIA After Party

| November 14, 2017 | Parties

On November 11, Los Angeles Confidential served as the official Media Sponsor for LA Opera's ARIA After Party. Following the performance of the legendary opera Nabucco starring Plácido Domingo, guests enjoyed light bites and cocktails courtesy of Carbonadi Vodka under the moonlight at Bonventure Brewing Company's outdoor gardens. ARIA, LA Opera's Young Professionals Organization, brings together both opera neophytes and experts to enjoy magnificent world of opera and make friends with fellow arts enthusiasts.

Tags: la opera galleries bonaventure brewing company

Photography by Reza Allahbakhshi

