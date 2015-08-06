LA Film Festival Opening Night Film 'The Book of Henry'

| May 4, 2017 | Calendar

LA Film Festival’s Opening Night (June 16) is the world premiere of Colin Trevorrow’s The Book of Henry, written by Gregg Hurwitzand and starring Naomi Watts, Jaeden Lieberher, Jacob Tremblay, Sarah Silverman, Lee Pace, Maggie Ziegler, and Dean Norris. The film tells the story of a single mother whose genius son helps a classmate with a dangerous secret. The night will also feature a screening of Brigsby Bear (starring Claire Danes and Kyle Mooney) and the launch of Season 2 of Queen Sugar, which will be followed by a Q&A with Ava DuVernay on June 19. lafilmfestival.com