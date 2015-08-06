Kia Telluride Supper Suite

| February 7, 2019 | Parties

The Kia Telluride Supper Suite, sponsored by Los Angeles Confidential, returned to Sundance as the festival’s premiere hospitality and fine food destination on Main Street celebrating the top films and Hollywood A-list attending the film festival. Stars including Julianne Moore, Tony Hale, Michelle Williams, Awkwafina, Kevin Bacon, Kyra Sedgwick, Riley Keough and more stopped by the Suite which included a portrait studio and lively cocktail parties, while chefs chefs Lanny Chin and Joe Zanelli of Greene St. Kitchen of PALMS Casino Resort in Las Vegas served up cuisine for guests all weekend long. Guests were transported to and from the lounge in Kia vehicles, while at the events Kia previewed their new Telluride SUV. The suite was supported by Sensi Tuscany Wines, Blue Moon Belgian White, DragonFly Coffee Roasters, Comisario Tequila, Lifewtr, and MOU boots.