Join Jillian Michaels as she offers fans the chance to be trained by her in a 45-minute session at the Shrine. Following the session, attendees will have a 45-minute “hang out” where they can meet Jillian and participate in a Q&A. The event will benefit Stand Up To Cancer with a percentage of each ticket sale going towards the organization. Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall, 665 W Jefferson Blvd., 213-748-5116; Reserve your spot here