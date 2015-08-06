Jesse Tyler Ferguson's Tie The Knot 5-Year Anniversary Party

October 13, 2017 | Parties

Television’s hottest stars gathered at NeueHouse in Hollywood to celebrate the fifth anniversary of non-profit advocacy organization Tie The Knot. Founded by Modern Family’s Jesse Tyler Ferguson and his husband Justin Mikita, Tie the Knot supports LGBTQ equality around the world. Guests including Eric McCormack, Sofia Vergara, Jane Lynch, Joe Manganiello, Colton Haynes, Zachary Quinto, Busy Phillips, and Cheyenne Jackson mingled and toasted the momentous occasion while enjoying a special performance by Betty Who. In honor of the anniversary, Tie The Knot made a $50,000 donation to the Human Rights Campaign.