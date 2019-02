Janelle Monáe X Instagram Host “Fem The Future” Brunch

| February 20, 2019 | Parties

Janelle Monáe and Instagram hosted a “Fem The Future” brunch at Ysabel on Friday, February 8, 2019, to celebrate the nominated women in music at the 61st annual Grammy Awards. Monáe spoke about how women are dominating the nominations in this years Grammy’s. Celebrity guests included Brandi Carlile, Chloe X Halle, Lauren Jauregui, St. Beauty.