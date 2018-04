Intermix Shopping Event Supporting the Children's Hospital Los Angeles

| April 2, 2018 | Parties

On Saturday, March 31, Louise Roe and Jacey Duprie hosted an amazing afternoon of shopping and giving back at Intermix in support of Children’s Hospital Los Angeles’ Make March Matter campaign, aligning the hospital with local businesses to rally community participation supporting children’s health. Louise and Jacey spent the afternoon with their fans checking out Intermix's Spring collection, sipping rosé, and giving the latest fashion tips while writing and decorating adorable postcards for the young patients at CHLA.