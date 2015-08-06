    

InterContinental Los Angeles Downtown Grand Opening

| June 24, 2017 | Parties

The newest addition to luxury hospitality in downtown Los Angeles has arrived! On Friday, June 23, InterContinental Los Angeles Downtown hosted its Grand Opening Party. 800+ guests, including city and state officials, dignitaries and business leaders, and top Los Angeles influencers and tastemakers all enjoyed a first look at this groundbreaking new property. The hotel is the tallest building west of Chicago with 73 stories rising 1,100 feet above street level.

Tags: events hotels galleries intercontinental los angeles

