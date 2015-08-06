IVY Ideas Night featuring Kaskade World-Renowned DJ & Music Producer The Future of Music & How to Command a Global Audience

| August 28, 2017 | Calendar

On Thursday, September 7th IVY members will gather at WGA Theater for an Ideas Night featuring an in-depth and intimate moderated discussion with the world-renowned DJ & music legend Ryan Raddon, better known as DJ Kaskade. Ryan will share his perspective on the future of music in the 21st century and how he grew into the iconic music producer that he is today. Ryan rose to prominence alongside producers deadmau5 and Wolfgang Gartner during the revival of American progressive house in late 2008-early 2009. He has released seven studio albums, created chart-topping remixes for everyone from Lady Gaga to Beyoncé, and performed between 150 and 200 headlining shows a year for 10 years running. Kaskade was named America’s No. 1 DJ by DJ Times and Pioneer DJ. In June 2012 he hit the road for his biggest headlining tour ever—70-plus North American shows in just over three months. This event is in partnership with Zola, makers of delicious all-natural Coconut Water, Organic Açaí Juice, and new Organic Hydrating Energy beverages. September 7th 7PM-10PM, Writers Guild Theatre, 135 S Doheny Dr, Beverly Hills, CA 90211. For more information or to become an IVY member visit www.ivy.com