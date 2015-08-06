    

Parties

See More
Read More

September 29, 2017

Valmont & Hotel Bel-Air Event
Read More

September 20, 2017

GRAMMY Museum Gala Honoring David Foster
Read More

September 19, 2017

The Boxcar Boot Launch from THE GREAT

People

See More
Read More

September 29, 2017

Cleopatra Coleman Talks 'The Last Man on Earth,' Her New Role in 'White Famous' & Her Dream Role
Read More

September 29, 2017

#CoffeeTalk: Judy Greer on Her Favorite Hot Drink & Her Upcoming Role in Marvel's 'Ant-Man'
Read More

September 22, 2017

Jamie Foxx on His Partnership with W Hotels, Jetlux & His Upcoming film

Food & Drink

See More
Read More

September 29, 2017

For Sale: The Ruby Red Slippers
Read More

September 28, 2017

Why You Should be Eating at Catch LA This Weekend
Read More

September 26, 2017

5 Must-Try Churro Desserts in LA

Home & Real Estate

See More
Read More

September 12, 2017

8 Designer Secrets of LA's Iconic Hollywood Regency Style
Read More

September 1, 2017

LA Homes with Backyards Perfect for Grilling This Summer
Read More

August 25, 2017

Modern LA Homes to Inspire Your next Renovation

Style & Beauty

See More
Read More

September 20, 2017

LA Doctors Share Their Best Tricks for Glowing Skin
Read More

September 11, 2017

The One Trendy Makeup Look You'll Need This Fall and Where to get it
Read More

August 31, 2017

Eco-Friendly Hair Products to Keep Your Locks Healthy
Culture
Read More
Lifestyle
Read More
Watches & Jewelry
Read More
Magazine
Read More
Video
Read More
GreenGale Network
Read More
Media Kit
Read More

Search Our Site
Share

IVY Ideas Night Featuring DJ Kaskade

| September 12, 2017 | Parties

Six-time Grammy nominated DJ, singer, songwriter, and producer Kaskade joined IVY for a chart-topping Ideas Night on “The Future of Music & How to Command a Global Audience.” Kaskade, who has created remixes for everyone from Lady Gaga to Beyoncé, shared his perspective on the future of music in the 21st century, how he grew into an iconic music producer, and the tools needed to captivate audiences around the world — both on and off the Billboard Hot 100 Chart. IVY also partnered with Zola to provide their refreshing Plant-Powered Hydration beverages, were available before and after the discussion along with a sponsored reception courtesy of Miller Coors and 4 Copas Tequila. For more information or to become an IVY member, click here

Tags: events music galleries

Photography by Jason Do

Popular Posts

Read the digital edition from Modern Luxury

View Digital Edition

 

 

Click here to read  
the Digital Editions

OR SUBSCRIBE TO THE PRINT EDITION:

SUBSCRIBE