IVY Ideas Night Featuring DJ Kaskade

| September 12, 2017 | Parties

Six-time Grammy nominated DJ, singer, songwriter, and producer Kaskade joined IVY for a chart-topping Ideas Night on “The Future of Music & How to Command a Global Audience.” Kaskade, who has created remixes for everyone from Lady Gaga to Beyoncé, shared his perspective on the future of music in the 21st century, how he grew into an iconic music producer, and the tools needed to captivate audiences around the world — both on and off the Billboard Hot 100 Chart. IVY also partnered with Zola to provide their refreshing Plant-Powered Hydration beverages, were available before and after the discussion along with a sponsored reception courtesy of Miller Coors and 4 Copas Tequila. For more information or to become an IVY member, click here