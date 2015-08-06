DJ Kaskade sits down with IVY's Sarah Zapp for a moderated discussion on entrepreneurship and success
DJ Kaskade sits down with IVY's Sarah Zapp for a moderated discussion on entrepreneurship and success
Aylee Busceni, Erin Whalen, and Garrett Kynard
Aylee Busceni, Erin Whalen, and Garrett Kynard
Members enjoyed Plant-Powered Hydration beverages at the Zola Hydration Station
Members enjoyed Plant-Powered Hydration beverages at the Zola Hydration Station
Michael Hamilton and Amy Jones
Michael Hamilton and Amy Jones
Marian Huang and Matt Kurz
Marian Huang and Matt Kurz
Jennifer Lechman, Suzie Lee, and Dante Olumofin
Jennifer Lechman, Suzie Lee, and Dante Olumofin
Connie Fan and Linda Hsu
Connie Fan and Linda Hsu
Abyah Wynn and Landon Hamilton
Abyah Wynn and Landon Hamilton
Guests enjoyed a sponsored bar courtesy of Miller Coors & 4 Copas Tequila
Guests enjoyed a sponsored bar courtesy of Miller Coors & 4 Copas Tequila