Hurricane Maria Relief Food Drive for Puerto Rico

| September 28, 2017 | Calendar

RS Events for Life, a non-profit organization created by actress and activist Roselyn Sanchez, is hosting a fundraiser to gather needed supplies for those who suffered from Hurricane Maria, the tragic storm that hit Puerto Rico. To show support for Puerto Rico, donations of water filters, canned food, protein bars, toilet paper, baby food, baby wipes, blankets, toothpaste, batteries, flashlights, emergency kits, and dog and cat food are being accepted in both Los Angeles and Venice locations. RS Events For Life Foundation is in the process of organizing the shipment to ensure it will reach Puerto Rico by boat or plane. Sunday, October 1: Art of Acting Studio in Los Angeles, 8:30AM-2:30PM, 1017 North Orange Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90038; iLLESTEVA in Abbot Kinney, 11:00AM-7:00PM, 1329 Abbot Kinney Blvd Venice, CA 90291.