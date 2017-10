House of Peroni Los Angeles Opening Night

| October 25, 2017 | Parties

Peroni Nastro Azzurro debuted the Los Angeles installment of The House of Peroni, curated by Grammy award winning singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist St. Vincent, with an exclusive kick off party. Guests including Rosario Dawson, Millie Brown, Gary Baseman, and Brandon Boyd gathered at Los Angeles’s 101/EXHIBIT to enjoy a multi-media experience designed after Italy’s eccentric ‘Memphis’ design movement as they enjoyed art installations, performances from Deep Valley and DJ Little Boots, and Peroni infused cocktails.