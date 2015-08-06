    

Hollywood Foreign Press Association's 2018 Grants Banquet
Au Soleil: a Summer Soirée
2nd Annual Maison St-Germain by Kate Young

Here's the Weirdest Wellness Trend Whitney Port Admits to Trying
‘Animal Kingdom' Star Ben Robson on Playing the Rowdy Brother & Why He Loves Doing His Own Stunts
Emmy-Worthy Stars on Their Roles on TV's Top Departing Series

The Ultimate Rosé-Inspired Beach Accessories, Presented by The Palm by Whispering Angel
6 Restaurants to Try During Summer dineLA
Celebrate National Tequila Day with These Cocktails

Explore Brentwood With Douglas Elliman's Marc Hernandez
Here's a Peek Inside Cher's Beverly Hills Compound
A Look Inside Sandra Bullock's Sunset Strip Home

9 Stylish Workout Pieces Perfect For Summertime
Beauty From Within? HUM Has You Covered
James Veloria Los Angeles Pop-Up to Feature Vintage Prada, Miu Miu & Jean Paul Gaultier
Hollywood Foreign Press Association's 2018 Grants Banquet

August 21, 2018 | Parties

Hollywood put their heart on their sleeve and their money where their mouth is at the annual Hollywood Foreign Press Association Grants Banquet on August 9 at The Beverly Hilton. William H. Macy served as emcee of the evening, where more than $3 million was granted to various worldwide charities and educational institutions. Steve Carell presented a $250,000 grant to the Refugee and Immigrant Center for Education and Legal Services (RAICES), and John Cho accepted a grant on behalf of the Coalition of Asian Pacifics in Entertainment. Guests and presenters including Lena Waithe, Alfre Woodard, and Charlize Theron were treated to a stellar performance by Cynthia Erivo, who brought the house down with her rendition of The Wiz’s “Home.”

Tags: hollywood foreign press association charlize theron william h. macy steve carell lena waithe john cho alfre woodard cynthia erivo

