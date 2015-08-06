Hollywood Foreign Press Association's 2018 Grants Banquet

Hollywood put their heart on their sleeve and their money where their mouth is at the annual Hollywood Foreign Press Association Grants Banquet on August 9 at The Beverly Hilton. William H. Macy served as emcee of the evening, where more than $3 million was granted to various worldwide charities and educational institutions. Steve Carell presented a $250,000 grant to the Refugee and Immigrant Center for Education and Legal Services (RAICES), and John Cho accepted a grant on behalf of the Coalition of Asian Pacifics in Entertainment. Guests and presenters including Lena Waithe, Alfre Woodard, and Charlize Theron were treated to a stellar performance by Cynthia Erivo, who brought the house down with her rendition of The Wiz’s “Home.”