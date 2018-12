Hammer Museum 16th Annual Gala in the Garden

The Hammer Museum partnered with South Coast Plaza for their stunning 16th Annual Gala in the Garden. Armie Hammer, Zoe Saldana, Tom Ford, and Will Ferrell were among the 500 guests who collectively raised a record-breaking $2.6 million for the Hammer’s exhibitions and programs (which are all free to the public!). Leon Bridges brought down the house, and Michael Chabon and Bryan Stevenson were on hand to pay tribute to gala honorees Margaret Atwood and Glenn Ligon, respectively.