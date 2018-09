Grey Goose and Soho House celebrate film premieres at Toronto International Film Festival

| September 18, 2018 | Parties

On Saturday September 8, Grey Goose and SoHo House Toronto hosted a premiere party for Front Runner. Director Jason Reitman was joined by Front Runner stars Hugh Jackman and Sara Paxton. Monday September 10, Soho House hosted a triple feature celebrating the Canadian premiere of Wildlife starring Carey Mulligan, a private cast dinner for the premiere of Destroyer starring Nicole Kidman, and the premiere of The Death and Life of John F. Donovan starring Kit Harrington, Susan Sarandon and Thandie Newton. The final night of film events took place on Tuesday night with the official after-party for Colette with stars Keira Knightley and Dominic West in attendance. Guests mingled and enjoyed a selection of cinema-inspired Grey Goose cocktails.