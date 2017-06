| June 21, 2017 | Calendar

Join us for the grand opening of the Wallis Annenberg PetSpace, the new community space focused on pet adoptions, educational programming, and the science behind the human-animal bond. There will be fun activities for the entire family including behind the scenes tours, food trucks, and surprises for all! Event from 12-4 pm. Free admission. 12005 Bluff Creek Dr., Playa Vista; annenbergpetspace.org