Grand Opening WACO Theater Art Center

| October 13, 2017 | Calendar

Richard and Tina Lawson invite you to join them for the Grand Opening of the WACO Theater Art Center (Where Art Can Occur) featuring an art exhibit by Milton Katselas on view in the gallery. On November 3rd, the new theater space, located in the NoHo Arts District will be unveiled with a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate its opening night, followed by a weekend of activities. The WACO Foundation rests upon the mission to empower and mentor youth from eclectic backgrounds to reinvigorate the strength of the arts in our communities. November 3-5, 2017, 5144 Lankershim Blvd., North Hollywood 91601