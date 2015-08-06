    

Parties

People

Food & Drink

Home & Real Estate

Style & Beauty

Grand Opening GEARYS Beverly Hills Rolex Boutique Santa Monica

| August 8, 2017 | Calendar

Visit the brand new GEARYS Beverly Hills new Rolex boutique in Santa Monica, California. Located in the heart of Santa Monica Place, the open-air modern shopping and dining destination, this store will be the third dedicated Rolex boutique operated by GEARYS in the Los Angeles area. Upon entering the boutique, guests will find an environment inspired by the sea, a reference to the Oyster, the world’s first waterproof wristwatch invented by Rolex in 1926. The store will also house a fully equipped workshop to assist customers with their service needs. Opens August 10th, 395 Santa Monica Place, Santa Monica, CA 90401

Tags:
Categories: Calendar

All Calendar Culture Food & Drink Home & Real Estate Lifestyle Magazine Parties People Style & Beauty Video Watches & Jewelry


