Giuliano Bekor - Emulsion and Echoes

| April 9, 2018 | Parties

March 23, 2018, Hundreds of art lovers flocked to Giuliano Bekor’s latest photography exhibit, Emulsion and Echoes, as part of Lifeart Festival 2018 at the Pacific Design Center’s Laurent & Martin Gallery. Champagne flowed while an eclectic crowd of celebrities including Macy Gray, Jeremy Piven, Daisy Head, and Marc Forster. The exhibit follows his celebrated 2017 Modernismo pop art series in which he utilizes the human form with layers of optical illusions executed in his distinctive style. The evening’s glamorous crowd from the world of fashion, design and music, such as Tokio Hotel’s Tom Kaulitz and Bill Kaulitz, posed in front of his impressive works before they were purchased by art enthusiasts.