GRAMMY Museum Gala Honoring David Foster

| September 20, 2017 | Parties

On September 19, celebrities and music's brightest stars attended the annual GRAMMY Museum Gala honoring 6-time GRAMMY Award winner David Foster at The Novo in Downtown Los Angeles. The benefit supported the Museum's newly expanded music education programs, which were integrated with those of its sister organization, the GRAMMY Foundation, earlier this year. Guests enjoyed a dinner catered by Wolfgang Puck Catering, while the tribute concert included performances by Katharine McPhee, Sheléa, Pia Toscano, Ruben Studdard and more.